William Blair Initiates Coverage on Exagen (NYSE:XGN)

Stock analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

XGN opened at $13.00 on Monday. Exagen has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bio-Exagen L.P. H.I.G. acquired 859,897 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $14,824,624.28.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

