WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of WillScot worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 653,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 15,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,731. WillScot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $266.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that WillScot Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other WillScot news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

