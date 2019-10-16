Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Leidos comprises approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Leidos by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

LDOS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

