Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys New Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ESNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,809. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

