Winmill & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,421. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.26. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

