Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Short Interest Update

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WGO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,156. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 150,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $4,819,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 119,482 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 96.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

