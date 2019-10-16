Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 476.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $50.04.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.