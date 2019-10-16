Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $141.61. The company had a trading volume of 165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,422. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $144.32.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $496,329.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,639 shares in the company, valued at $957,609.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.