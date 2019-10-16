Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,748,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 292,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,523. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

