Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities set a $6.50 price target on Wisdom Tree Investments and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $8.10.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 125.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 50,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 974,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 84,809 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 15.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

