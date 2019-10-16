WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Short Interest Update

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 366,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WNS from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

NYSE WNS opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

