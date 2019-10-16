WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $4.90 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,919,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,618. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.