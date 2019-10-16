Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 11.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded down 11.3% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $180.00. The stock traded as low as $156.86 and last traded at $160.46, 10,857,889 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 480% from the average session volume of 1,871,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.96.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.67.

In other Workday news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $1,272,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,073,544 shares of company stock worth $184,548,032. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 718,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,759,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 19,929.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

