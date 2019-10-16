Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Worldline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Worldline stock opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.98.

