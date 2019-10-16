Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

