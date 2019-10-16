Xero (ASX:XRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.53

Shares of Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$70.53 ($50.02) and last traded at A$70.33 ($49.88), with a volume of 419007 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$68.53 ($48.60).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$63.52 and a 200-day moving average of A$58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.70.

In related news, insider Susan Peterson purchased 803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$59.00 ($41.84) per share, with a total value of A$47,377.00 ($33,600.71).

About Xero (ASX:XRO)

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

