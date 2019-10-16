Ycg LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 4.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Copart by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Copart by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 51,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $83.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

