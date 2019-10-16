YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,212 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.55. 16,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.