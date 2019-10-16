YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $49,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

