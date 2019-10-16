YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,328. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

