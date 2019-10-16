YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,222 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $454.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Hoyt sold 14,263 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $229,491.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

