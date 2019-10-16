York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.69. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,476. The company has a market cap of $555.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. York Water has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. York Water had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of York Water by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 47,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

