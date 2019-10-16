Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce sales of $58.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.42 million to $59.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $232.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.57 million to $240.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.89 million to $242.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after buying an additional 526,727 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $81,150,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,026,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,477,000 after buying an additional 41,619 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,568,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,939,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period.

AKR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 18,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

