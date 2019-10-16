Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report $19.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $75.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $78.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $167.04 million, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $181.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $54.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.43 per share, with a total value of $4,630,828.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 562,698 shares of company stock worth $13,088,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $931.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

