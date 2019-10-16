Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.88 Million

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce $122.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.52 million. Axon Enterprise reported sales of $104.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $489.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $491.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $578.42 million, with estimates ranging from $561.27 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.19.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

