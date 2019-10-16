Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.22 Million

Brokerages expect that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will post sales of $396.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $430.50 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $526.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $409.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 199,408 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 338,515 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 412,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

