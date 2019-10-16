Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). MannKind posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

In other MannKind news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,139 shares of company stock worth $670,282 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MannKind by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 267,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MannKind by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 494,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.35. MannKind has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.34.

MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

