Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nanometrics posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 10.58%. Nanometrics’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:NANO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.45. 106,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,808. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nanometrics by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

