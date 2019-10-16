Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce $73.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.56 million to $74.06 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $296.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.01 million to $298.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $345.47 million, with estimates ranging from $342.05 million to $348.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S & T Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

