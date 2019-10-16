Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report sales of $72.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.15 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $65.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $301.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $302.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $370.19 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $376.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WPRT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $4.00 price objective on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 367,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.71. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 237.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 537,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares in the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

