Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.00 million to $1.05 billion. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. 348,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

In related news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,890,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,790,000.

Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

