Zacks: Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 211.15% and a negative net margin of 45.29%.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 5,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $314.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.43. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $42,412.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,929 shares of company stock worth $1,167,913. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

