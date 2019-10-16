Zacks: Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $12.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.83 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $28.62. 6,323,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,267. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,510 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

