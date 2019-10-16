Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will report sales of $4.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.69 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $18.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

CDW stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.76.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,373 shares of company stock worth $21,519,610. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

