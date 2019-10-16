Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $22.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $21.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $81.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.16 million to $82.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.64 million, with estimates ranging from $85.12 million to $99.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $636.10 million, a P/E ratio of 260.27 and a beta of 1.55. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CEVA by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $2,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 67.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.