Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.04. Calix reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 19,180 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $122,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 10.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,020,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 19.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,419,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 234,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.8% during the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 110,738 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,590. The stock has a market cap of $373.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. Calix has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

