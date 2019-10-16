Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Global Medical REIT posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

GMRE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.39. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 682,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $6,569,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

