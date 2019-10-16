Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NWL stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.

In other news, Director Michael Todman bought 5,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,619.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 278.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,313,000 after acquiring an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.