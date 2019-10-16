Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. QCR reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.76 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

QCRH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27. QCR has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

In related news, insider Robert C. Fulp sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

