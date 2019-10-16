Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.40 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

