Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) to Hold

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. provides financial services which includes investment management insights and advisory solutions. The Company’s operating segments consists of Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions and Corporate and Other. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:EQH opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXA Equitable will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AXA Equitable by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AXA Equitable by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AXA Equitable by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AXA Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in AXA Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

