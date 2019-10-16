Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to Sell

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Banco Santander Brasil stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 559.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.