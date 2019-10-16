Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Sell

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bayer is undertaking several initiatives to strengthen its position through a series of portfolio, efficiency and structural measures including the decision to exit the Animal Health business unit and the Consumer Health brands-Coppertone and Dr. Scholl’s. Bayer will also sell its 60% interest in German site services provider, Currenta. Moreover, Monsanto acquisition in 2018 has strengthened Bayer's position. It should enable Bayer to bring innovations to the market faster, and provide customers with better solutions. However, the company is facing generic competition for many of its products, including the Yaz franchise. Bayer’s dependence on its pharmaceutical segment for growth is a concern. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Bayer alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BAYRY stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bayer has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Bayer had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bayer will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bayer (BAYRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.