Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Sell

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. VTB Capital lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.00.

OTCMKTS EVRZF remained flat at $$5.30 during trading on Wednesday. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.