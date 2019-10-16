Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.66 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FreightCar America by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

