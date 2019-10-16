Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) to Sell

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates which modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Irving, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Securities assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 2.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $162.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $7,732,150 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,747,000 after purchasing an additional 58,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 806,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 650,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

