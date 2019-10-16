Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silgan Holdings expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.10 and $2.20 in 2019 compared with $2.08 in 2018. The Closures segment will gain from the Dispensing Systems acquisition, manufacturing efficiencies and higher unit volumes. The plastic container business will benefit from manufacturing efficiencies and higher volumes. However, unit volumes in the metal container business are projected to decline in 2019 owing to customer pre-buy activity at the end of 2018. Inflated material and freight costs will dent margins in 2019. Nevertheless, acquisitions and investment in capacity will drive growth. Incessant focus on cost control will help sustain margins. The company’s estimates for the current fiscal have undergone positive revisions lately. Further, the company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters.”

Get Silgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.