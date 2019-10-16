Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,179,000 after buying an additional 40,051 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,852,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 124,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

