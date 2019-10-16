ZB Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.20 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. ZB has a market cap of $138.91 million and approximately $185.20 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00224109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.15 or 0.01134800 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00089975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

