Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0825 on Major Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00001032 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Zero has a market capitalization of $590,639.00 and approximately $777.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00446488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00100807 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002593 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,205,753 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,182 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

